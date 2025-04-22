Two Goa cops caught taking Rs 25,000 bribe from businessman; arrested

Panaji, Apr 22 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Goa police has arrested an inspector and a constable for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 inside a police station, an official said on Tuesday.

The ACB caught the duo red-handed inside the Konkan Railway Police station in Margao on Monday night, a police spokesperson said.

He said police inspector Sunil Gudlar and constable Husein Shaikh were arrested for accepting a bribe from a Karnataka-based businessman.

The official said the constable had earlier demanded Rs 2 lakh on behalf of the inspector from the businessman who regularly transported meat by Konkan Railway trains.

The complainant then approached the ACB.

The accused policemen have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

Incidentally, Gudlar was arrested in 2011 when he was with the Anti-Narcotic Cell for accepting a bribe from an Israeli national related to a drug dealer. He was suspended and later reinstated. PTI RPS ARU