Two Goans deported from US arrive at Dabolim airport

Panaji, Feb 16 (PTI) Two persons from Goa, who were among 116 Indians deported from the US for illegal immigration, landed at Dabolim airport on Sunday, an official said.

The two Goans were flown in from Amritsar and have reached their homes, state NRI commissioner Narendra Sawaikar said, without divulging their names.

Sawaikar said each country has its immigration norms, which should be respected.

"I appeal to everyone to follow proper procedures before going to any country," he said, adding that the NRI commission is always available to guide people about the formalities that need to be completed to go abroad.

A C-17 aircraft carrying the second batch of 116 Indians landed at Amritsar airport late Friday night. They have been deported by the Donald Trump administration as part of its crackdown on illegal immigrants.

According to sources, except for locals from Punjab, the rest were not allowed to move out of the airport and were sent to their respective states by officials. PTI RPS ARU