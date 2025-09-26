Two Gogi gang shooters wanted for Najafgarh murder arrested after encounter in Gurugram

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) Delhi Police on Friday arrested two alleged sharpshooters of Gogi gang wanted in connection with the sensational murder of Neeraj Tehlan in Najafgarh after a brief exchange of fire in Gurugram, an official said.

Mohit Jakhad (29), a resident of Chhawla, and Jatin Rajput (21) from Dwarka were arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Special Cell of Delhi Police and the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA), Gurugram.

Both sustained bullet injuries in the encounter and were hospitalised, ACP (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha said.

"Neeraj Tehlan was the prime witness and complainant in a double-murder case at a salon in Najafgarh in February 2024, in which two of his associates were shot dead. He was killed in July this year, allegedly at the behest of gangster Sanjeev alias Sanju Dahiya, who roped in members of Gogi gang to eliminate him,” the ACP said.

A trap was laid in the Rajendra Park area near Dhankot village in the early hours of Friday after specific inputs were received about the movement of the wanted duo.

When intercepted, they opened fire at the police party, injuring sub-inspector Vikas on the arm, while another bullet hit the bulletproof jacket of head constable Narpat, the officer said.

As police returned the fire, the two accused sustained gunshot wounds on their legs, he said.

Police recovered two pistols, four live cartridges, and a motorcycle from their possession.

A total of 13 rounds were fired in the encounter, six by the accused and seven by the police team, a Gurugram Police spokesperson said. The probe revealed that after Tehlan escaped the February 2024 salon attack in which two of his associates were killed, his rivalry with Sanju Dahiya escalated.

To eliminate Tehlan, Dahiya allegedly conspired with Gogi gang members.

On July 4, Tehlan was shot dead in Najafgarh by the accused persons, including Jakhad and Rajput, at the behest of Dahiya, police said.

During interrogation, the arrested duo admitted that they wanted revenge as Tehlan allegedly assaulted their associate Neeraj Gujjar, the ACP said.

Both men confessed to their role in the murder, he added.

In the past one month, Delhi Police has intensified its crackdown on gangsters, arresting 44 gang members and six juveniles linked to various crime rackets, including the Gogi gang, Rohit Godara gang, and Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang, officials said. PTI SSJ ARI