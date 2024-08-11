Two goods train wagons, engine derail on private track in UP's Sonbhadra; none hurt

Sonbhadra (UP)/ New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Two wagons and the locomotive of a private goods train derailed on a rail track maintained by a power plant here on Sunday, officials said.

No one was injured in the incident in the Shaktinagar area that took place at around 11.30 am, the police said.

The train was carrying coal from Northern Coalfield Limited (NCL) in Khadia to Anpara power plant, the officials said.

The Railways clarified that the track, wagons and the locomotive belonged to the power plant.

S P Yadav, Executive Engineer, Anpara power plant, said it would take a day to repair the track.

"An alternate train line is there on which coal supply will continue to the plant," Yadav added. PTI COR ABN RPA