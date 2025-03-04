Two government bills introduced in Nagaland Assembly

Kohima, Mar 4 (PTI) The Nagaland government on Tuesday introduced two Bills in the assembly – one to amend the town planning law and the other to validate a government agency set up for driving investment in the state.

While Chief Minister Rio introduced the Nagaland Town and Country Planning (Fourth Amendment) Bill, 2025, Deputy Chief Minister Zeliang tabled the "Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (Validation) Bill, 2025" in the House.

About the first Bill, Rio said the government wants to make an ordinance part of an existing law dealing with town planning, by inserting two chapters for town planning schemes and peri-urban areas.

Town Planning Scheme involves pooling of contiguous plots of land from various land owners with prior consent of landowners while proper layout plan is prepared with provision for various public amenities such as roads, schools, hospitals, parks etc, he said.

Peri-urban areas are zones of transition from rural to urban areas usually located adjoining to urban areas. In due course, such areas become part of the urban areas and therefore such areas need to be notified and necessary Master Plans need to be prepared to ensure planned development of such areas, the CM said.

Zeliang said the Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) Notification was issued on June 25, 2018, but was never introduced in the Nagaland Assembly.

Hence, doubts have been raised by various organisations and union ministries regarding the legality of the Notification and the functioning of IDAN as an Investment Promotion Agency, he said.

Therefore, in order to validate the 2018 notification, this bill is introduced in the Assembly, Zeliang said.

Speaker Sharingain Longkumer said that both Bills would be taken up for consideration and passage on Thursday. PTI NBS NN