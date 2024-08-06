Two govt employees booked in bribery cases

Bhopal, Aug 6 (PTI) Two government employees and a private individual have been booked for allegedly taking bribe in separate cases in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar and Dindori districts, officials said on Tuesday.

Rajendra Kumar Marko, an accountant with Block education office of Mehandwani in Dindori, allegedly sought bribe from M K Namdev through one Rajesh Uikey to clear a file related to Namdev's pension and gratuity after he retired from government service on May 30.

Namdev's son complained to the Lokayukta, following which a trap was laid and Uikey was held at Marko's residence when he allegedly accepted the bribe, a Lokayukta police official said.

Both Marko and Uikey were booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

In Bina town of Sagar, Nai Basti police post in-charge Piyush Sahu was allegedly caught while accepting Rs 30,000 from a bus owner for the release of his vehicle, seized in a case of accident.

The sub-inspector was caught while accepting bribe at a private hotel, the official said. PTI COR ADU KRK