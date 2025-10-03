Two govt employees caught accepting bribe from scrap dealer

Indore, Oct 3 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of police on Friday caught an Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) of the Indore Municipal Corporation and another employee while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 from a scrap dealer.

The complainant's warehouse in Piplyahana area had been sealed due to property tax dues, and ARO Puneet Agarwal and in-charge bill collector Rohit Sable allegedly colluded to demand a bribe for permission to reopen it, said an EOW official.

"We laid a trap and caught Sable red-handed accepting Rs 40,000 in the IMC office. Agarwal was also present there," said EOW Deputy Superintendent of Police Kanhaiyalal Dangi.

A case was registered against them under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The two were released after serving notices under relevant legal provisions, and further probe was underway, the EOW official said. PTI HWP MAS KRK