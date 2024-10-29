Two govt medical college staff in T'gana held on graft charges

Hyderabad, Oct 29 (PTI) Two officials of the government medical college in Bhadradri Kothagudem District of Telangana were on Tuesday caught by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 3 lakh.

Advertisment

The Administrative Officer and Junion Assistant were caught by the ACB when they demanded an amount of Rs 7 lakh and "accepted bribe" amount of Rs 3 lakh as initial payment from a complainant for showing official favour, an ACB release said here.

The official favour was to prepare the salary bills for outsourcing employees and to reinstate 23 outsourcing employees supplied by the complainant, who were removed from the college, it said.

Thus, the accused officers performed their duty "improperly and dishonestly to obtain undue advantage", the ACB said.

Advertisment

The bribe amount was recovered from the office table of the AO and the case is under investigation, the release added. PTI VVK VVK ROH