Two govt officials held for bribery in Chhattisgarh

Bilaspur/Surajpur, Oct 10 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday arrested two government employees for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes in Bilaspur and Surajpur districts of Chhattisgarh, a senior official said.

Chandu Ram Nayak, the in-charge chief engineer (machinery) at Maa Mahamaya Co-operative Sugar Factory Limited in Kerta village of Surajpur, was caught while accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000, the official said.

He said that Nayak had sought Rs 1 lakh from the complainant to reappoint him for a job at the sugar factory on contractual grounds.

The complainant had also given the accused official Rs 1 lakh when he was hired at the factory last year, the official said.

In a similar case, Manoj Tondekar, a clerk at the Tribal and Scheduled Caste department, was caught taking a bribe of Rs 10,000 for releasing Rs 2.5 lakh to the beneficiary of a government scheme in Bilaspur, he said.

Both officials were arrested and booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the official said. PTI COR ARU