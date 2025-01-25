Two govt officials held for taking bribes in Nagpur

Nagpur, Jan 25 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Saturday nabbed two government officials for allegedly collectively accepting bribes of Rs 35,000, an official said.

Deputy educational officer Sushil Bansod and senior clerk Nitin Neware had demanded money from the director of an educational institution in the Khapa area concerning a proposal for upgrading two junior college classes, the official said.

The ACB laid a trap and apprehended Bansod and Neware as they accepted bribes of Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively, on Saturday, the official said.

Bansod is also accused of accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe on January 18.

A case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added. PTI COR NR