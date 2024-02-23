Two govt staffers held for taking Rs 25,000 bribe in Raigad

Alibag, Feb 23 (PTI) Two government officials have been arrested in Maharashtra’s Raigad district for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 25,000, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, the Navi Mumbai anti-corruption bureau (ACB) laid a trap and caught one of the accused officials while accepting the bribe amount on Thursday, the official said.

The complainant alleged that an assistant engineer demanded Rs 30,000 to prepare an estimate for development works for a village under the Uran Panchayat Samiti, he said.

The complainant was instructed to hand over the bribe money to another assistant engineer from the Raigad Zilla Parishad, the official said.

The two officials have been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said. PTI COR ARU