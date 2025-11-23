Two grooms, Hindu rites, Akhilesh’s smile, and a storm he didn’t dodge

New Delhi: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday posted photos on X showing him attending and blessing a Hindu-style wedding ceremony of two men, setting off a sharp political backlash, suggesting such unions have no legal standing in India.

In his post, Yadav appeared alongside the two grooms, both wearing garlands and seated in what looked like a traditional ritual setting. The images spread rapidly online and were amplified by users across the political spectrum.

The legal position remains unchanged since the Supreme Court’s Constitution Bench verdict in Supriyo v. Union of India in October 2023. The court held that there is no fundamental right to marry and declined to legalise same-sex marriages through judicial interpretation, saying any recognition must come from Parliament.

In January 2025, the Supreme Court dismissed review petitions against that verdict, reinforcing that same-sex marriages cannot be registered under existing laws unless the legislature intervenes.

Legal experts have noted that while adults are free to conduct private ceremonies, such relationships do not receive statutory recognition under current personal laws or the Special Marriage Act.

The 2023 judgment also directed the Union government to examine limited protections for queer couples through an executive process, but no marriage law has been amended so far.

The Samajwadi Party has not issued an official statement beyond Yadav’s post.

The controversy is continuing to play out online, with supporters calling Yadav’s appearance a gesture of inclusion and critics questioning the political intent behind it.