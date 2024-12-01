Two groups clash in Buldhana over bursting of crackers; 17 held

Buldhana, Dec 1 (PTI) Some vehicles were burnt and stones hurled as members of two communities clashed over the bursting of crackers in a village in Buldhana district of Maharashtra, leading to the arrest of 17 people, police said on Sunday.

Two groups clashed in Shivaji Nagar area of Dhad village on Saturday night. They threw stones and set some vehicles ablaze, a police official said.

Police teams rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control before it could escalate further, he added.

Buldhana Police have arrested 17 people and registered cases against 33 others, the official said.