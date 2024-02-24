Two groups clash in Dhanbad colliery, one injured

Dhanbad: One person was seriously injured when two groups clashed over supremacy on a coal loading point in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Saturday, a police officer said.

The incident occurred at a coal loading point in Gopalichuk colliery, around 155 km from Jharkhand's capital Ranchi.

The police officer said that the incident occurred around 12.30 pm. The injured Sonu Kumar Yadav, who received a bullet injury in hand, was admitted at Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital.

"The situation is under control and loading of coal has resumed from the point", said Deputy Superintendent of Police Archna Smriti Khalko, who is camping at the site.

Three crude bombs were seized from the site and they were defused, Khalko said.

According to eyewitnesses, bombs were hurled and bullets were fired during the clash between two groups.

However, no FIR was lodged by either side till late evening in this connection, the police said.