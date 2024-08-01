Two groups clash in Latur, cross complaints filed

Latur, Aug 1 (PTI) Two groups clashed in Udgir in Maharashtra's Latur district after which cross complaints were filed on Thursday morning, a police official said.

The clash, during which one person allegedly fired a round, took place near Jaknal Pati on Wednesday evening over a demand to buy money, the Udgir rural police station official said.

"Both groups have filed complaints against each other. As per one complainant, he was attacked by three persons who sought money for alcohol. The other complainant, from the group which allegedly sought money for alcohol, said it was he who was attacked," the official added.

No arrest has been made in the connection with the two cases and further probe was underway, he said. PTI COR BNM