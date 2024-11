Buldhana, Nov 25 (PTI) Two groups clashed in Mehkar town in Maharashtra's Buldhana district, prompting authorities to clamp prohibitory orders, an official said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night, as per the office of the Mehkar Sub-Divisional Officer.

It stated that prohibited orders were issued to control the tense situation.

Details regarding the circumstances surrounding the clash and the immediate provocation are unavailable. PTI COR CLS NSK