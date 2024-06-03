Two groups clash in MP's Jabalpur, indulge in stone pelting and arson; 70 booked

Jabalpur, Jun 3 (PTI) Two groups clashed in the early hours of Monday in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur during which stones were hurled and three vehicles were torched after an altercation between two boys, a police official said.

In the incident that took place under Omti police station limits, some people sustained minor injuries and they were discharged after primary treatment, he said.

"The situation is under control. Two cases have been registered in connection with the incident on the complaints of both parties," Omti police station acting in charge inspector Sriram Sanodia told PTI.

As per another official, CCTV footage is being checked in connection with the cases registered against 70 persons, while teams from eight police stations were called in to control the violence.

Police officials said the situation was brought completely under control by 4am.