Two groups clash over cattle transportation in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jun 9 (PTI) Two groups belonging to different communities allegedly clashed over transportation of cattle at Attapur here resulting in minor injuries to two policemen who tried to disperse them, officials said on Monday.

The clash erupted after a group of people stopped the truck carrying cattle late on Sunday night at Attapur.

The police responded quickly and dispersed the crowd. However, two police personnel suffered minor injuries after some persons pelted stones, they said, adding the situation is under control.

In a separate incident on Sunday night at Jalpally here, another group intercepted two vehicles transporting animal carcasses and remains. The group allegedly assaulted the driver and others and set the vehicles on fire, police said.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner Avinash Mohanty told reporters that after receiving information, police teams reached the spot and dispersed the crowd.

Cases were registered against those involved in the incidents and some of them were taken into custody.

"The situation is peaceful and forces are patrolling the areas. Further legal action will be taken against all those involved," the Commissioner said. Those injured in the incident were shifted to hospital.

Additional forces were deployed to maintain law and order. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK SJR VVK ROH