Two groups clash over cremation near Narmada river bank; ten injured

Khargone (MP) (PTI): A dispute between two groups over the cremation of an elderly woman near the bank of the Narmada river in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district turned violent on Monday, leaving at least ten people injured, police said.

A police officer said cases were registered against 19 identified and 25 unidentified individuals.

The incident occurred after the family of Mohan Patidar, a resident of Sulgaon (Dagdi), reached near the Narmada river for performing the last rites of his 90-year-old grandmother, Mandleshwar police station house officer Pankaj Tiwari told PTI over the phone.

He said villagers from the other side objected to cremation being carried out around 200 metres away from the riverbank, which is not the place designated for performing the last rites.

An argument ensued, which soon escalated into a violent clash during which stones were hurled, leaving 10 people, including a police constable and a village kotwar (government help), injured.

Police teams from Mandleshwar, Maheshwar, and Kasrawad rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control.

Tiwari said the cremation of the elderly woman was carried out amid heavy police deployment.

Mandleshwar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDOP) Shweta Shukla said the situation is under control.

The SDOP added that cases have been registered against 19 named persons and 25 others based on complaints from both sides, and the investigation is underway.