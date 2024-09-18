Two groups clash over immersion of their Ganesh idols in Thane district

Thane, Sep 18 (PTI) Stones were pelted after two groups wanting to immerse their respective Ganesh idols first clashed in Maharashtra’s Thane district, prompting police intervention, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am in the Bhiwandi area, said Joint Commissioner of Police Dnyaneshwar Chavan.

“As a large crowd gathered at Vanzarpatti Naka amid the clash, police officials were deployed to diffuse the tension and maintain law and order,” he said.

Videos of the confrontation, showing stone-pelting, and police response, have surfaced on social media.

Two mandals (community groups) wanted to immerse their Ganesh idol first, leading to the fight. Police have detained some individuals and cases are being registered, the official said.

While a few policemen and participants were injured, details about the extent of their injuries are still being compiled, he said.

Additional police units, including personnel from the State Reserve Police, have been deployed to maintain peace, he added. PTI COR NR