Two groups clash over lighting up building for Diwali; society chairman detained

Thane, Oct 30 (PTI) Police have detained the chairman of a housing society at Taloja in Navi Mumbai after he and some others threatened a group of residents for lighting up their residential complex on the occasion of Diwali, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, and based on a complaint, the police registered a case under sections 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the accused, he said.

"When one group of residents was lighting up the premises of the society complex as part of Diwali celebrations, the society chairman and some other members objected to it. An argument began between the two groups. The chairman and others allegedly abused the victims and warned them of dire consequences if they continued to light up the space," the police official said.

"The chairman of the society has been taken into custody," he said. PTI COR NP