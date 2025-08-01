Two groups clash over 'objectionable' social media post in Pune's Yavat area; youth detained

Pune, Aug 1 (PTI) Police had to lob teargas shells to restore law and order after two groups clashed on Friday afternoon in Yavat in Pune's Daund tehsil over a social media post, an official said.

The official said a youth from a particular community allegedly uploaded an objectionable post on social media, which angered some persons from another group.

"An irate mob vandalised structures and properties belonging to the opposite community, pelted stones and also set a motorcycle ablaze. We had to lob teargas shells to disperse the mob and restore law and order. A sizable number of police personnel have been deployed at the site. The youth who uploaded the post has been detained," the official said.

Sandip Singh Gill, Superintendent of Police (Pune Rural), visited the site and urged people to maintain calm.

He also warned against spreading of rumours.