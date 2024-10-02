Two groups clash over poll grudge; five held

Mandsaur (MP), Oct 2 (PTI) Five persons were arrested following a clash between two groups over a local body election rivalry in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

A video of two groups attacking each other with sticks on September 28 in Narayangarh town has surfaced on social media, an official said.

The tension has been brewing since three women members from two groups had contested the local body elections as nominees of the Congress, BJP, and Independent, said Narayangarh police station in-charge Anil Raghuvanshi.

He said members of both groups sustained minor injuries.

Police have registered cross-complaints under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and arrested five persons. PTI COR ADU NSK