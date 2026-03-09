Two groups clash over setting up vegetable stall in UP's Ballia, one killed

Ballia (UP), Mar 9 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was killed and his brother seriously injured in a clash between two groups over setting up a vegetable stall in Reoti town here, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday night near the seed warehouse in Reoti.

During the altercation, members of the rival groups allegedly attacked each other with sticks and iron rods, leaving Dhanji Turha (40) and his brother Bhulan Turha critically injured, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Bairia) Mohammad Faheem Qureshi said both the injured were immediately taken to a local government hospital, where doctors declared Dhanji Turha dead.

The body has sent for postmortem examination, he said.

Based on a complaint filed by Bhulan Turha, a case has been registered against Sunil Turha, his mother Meena Devi, Aman Sahni and Kudurni Devi under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the officer said.

Some unidentified persons have also been named as accused in the case.

Efforts are underway to arrest the accused, Qureshi added.