Thane, Aug 20 (PTI) At least four persons appeared to have been injured after two groups driving in SUVs clashed on Badlapur-Ambernath road in the district on Tuesday evening.

While a video of the incident, in which a black SUV is seen dashing and going past a white SUV, reversing and then hitting it head-on, went viral, no case had been registered till late at night, an official of Ambernath police said.

The incident was said to be a result of enmity between two groups. PTI COR KRK