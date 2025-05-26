Two groups involved in illegal liquor trade exchange fire in MP's Morena; two dead

Morena (MP), 26 May (PTI) Two persons were killed in a shootout on Monday between two groups allegedly involved in illicit liquor trade in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said.

The incident took place in Bhai Khan Ka Pura village under Sihoniya police station limits area of the district in the morning, police said.

"Bunty Bhadauria (39) and his nephew Bhola Bhadauria (23), both residents of Mirghan village, were shot dead by another group of liquor traders. Post mortem is underway. An FIR will be registered after a probe. Police personnel have been deployed in the village of the deceased as a precautionary measure," Morena (City Kotwali) police station in-charge Deependra Singh said.

"Bunty had received information that someone was bringing illegal liquor to Bhai Khan Ka Pura village. When he reached there with his nephew, another group involved in illegal liquor trade was already present. An altercation between the two groups led to firing, resulting in the deaths of Bunty and his nephew," another official said.

As per police, Bunty and Bhola allegedly ran an illicit liquor syndicate, while rival factions of Pradeep Tomar, Lukka Tomar and Lalki Pandit were also allegedly involved in the same business.

There have been several clashes between the two sides in the past over illegal liquor business, police added.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Umang Singhar slammed the BJP-led government in the state for the incident.

Jungle raj is at its peak in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

"In Sihoniya, Morena, the illegal liquor mafia gunned down the uncle and nephew in broad daylight, because they dared to stop the vehicle carrying illegal liquor. It is clear from such incidents in the state that the mafia has the protection of power. Neither the people nor the justice system is safe under the BJP rule. The Home Ministry is with the Chief Minister himself, yet why is the mafia unbridled?" Is this BJP's good governance?" he said in a post on X. PTI COR BNS MAS BNM