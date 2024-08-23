Two groups practising pyramid formation for Dahi Handi clash in Ambernath

Thane, Aug 23 (PTI) Two groups practising for the 'Dahi Handi' festival clashed in Ambernath in Thane district, a police official said on Friday.

Cross complaints were filed on Thursday, though no one has been arrested in connection with the clash, he added.

"On Thursday, at around 11:15pm, two groups practising formation of the human pyramid to break the butter-laden pot, a staple of the Dahi Handi festival, clashed in Buvapada after accusing each other of creating din. Further probe into the case is underway," he added. PTI COR BNM