Two groups resort to firing in clash in MP's Mandsaur; one killed, six injured

Bhopal, Oct 28 (PTI) One person was killed and six injured in a clash between two groups in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district on Monday, a police official said.

The clash occurred in Multanpura village under Yashodharman police station limits, the official said.

"Two groups from the Muslim community clashed, which involved firing. Seven persons were injured, of who died while undergoing treatment. The others are hospitalised. Some of these persons sustained bullet wounds, while one person was injured with a sword," Superintendent of Police Abhishek Anand told reporters.

"Both groups live in the same neighbourhood. Prima facie, the clash took place over a land dispute," he said, adding police has been deployed in the area to maintain law and order. PTI ADU BNM