Two guests killed as rival groups open fire at wedding ceremony in Ludhiana; six arrested

Ludhiana, Nov 30 (PTI) Rival groups opened fire at a wedding ceremony on Pakhowal Road here, leaving two guests dead and another injured, police said on Sunday.

The two rival groups invited by the groom for the wedding on Saturday night had an old enmity. While one group was led by Shubham Motta, the other one was led by Ankur.

As they came face to face, an argument broke out over some issue, which soon escalated into a clash. Some guests tried to pacify them, but in vain, police said.

As the clash intensified, the members of the rival groups opened fire at each other, with police saying at least 20-25 rounds were fired.

During the exchange of fire, bullets hit two guests – Vasu Chopra and Neeru – who died at a hospital, while the accused managed to flee the wedding venue, police said.

Police have arrested the groom who invited the warring groups, while the management of the marriage palace has also been booked for violating security guidelines, police said.

Ludhiana Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said six persons have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

Some of the youths involved in the firing have a history of scuffles and quarrels, the officer said.