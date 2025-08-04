Two Gurugram cops killed in car-tractor collision on Bundelkhand Expressway

Gurugram, Aug 4 (PTI) A sub-inspector and a constable died and two other police personnel were injured when their SUV collided with a tractor-trolley loaded with iron pipes on the Bundelkhand Expressway in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The accident took place Sunday night near Dhanauri village on the expressway when all four cops were on the way to Chhattisgarh as part of an ongoing investigation, police said.

Sub-Inspector Sanjay Kumar (45) and constable Amit (34), both residents of Jhajjar and posted in the crime unit, Sector 40, Gurugram, were killed in the accident.

Police have paid heartfelt tribute to deceased personnel and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured, the spokesperson of Gurugram police said.

"Gurugram Police has lost two of its diligent, hardworking, promising, honest and dedicated police personnel who were performing their duties. The police department will always remember the invaluable contribution made by both the policemen in the police service and their clean image," the spokesperson said. PTI COR SKY SKY