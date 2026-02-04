Two Gurugram traffic cops suspended for negligence in duty

Gurugram, Feb 4 (PTI) Two Gurugram traffic police personnel were suspended after they were found absent from duty during a surprise inspection on Wednesday, officials said.

According to the police, ACP Traffic (east) Sanjay Kumar had conducted surprise inspections at various places. During this, traffic zonal officer ASI Narendra, posted at Ghata Power House was found absent from his duty point.

Consequently, he was marked absent and suspended with immediate effect.

On inspection of other check posts set up for heavy vehicles in connection with Surajkund fair, it was revealed that Zonal Officer ASI Azad was sitting in the booth at Faridabad Bandhwari toll instead of being present at the duty place.

Upon investigation, it was found that he was not even carrying a body-worn camera. Azad was also suspended with immediate effect by ACP for serious negligence in his duty, the police said.

"Any negligence, indiscipline, or disobedience of orders will not be tolerated at any level. Such surprise inspections and strict action will continue in the future", Kumar said.