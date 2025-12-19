Two Guwahati-Aizawl special trains to be run during Christmas: Mizoram RS MP

Aizawl, Dec 19 (PTI) Mizoram's Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena said that the Railways will run two special trains between Guwahati and Aizawl during the upcoming Christmas festivities.

The lawmaker said he had requested Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to provide special trains between Guwahati and Aizawl (Sairang station) to address the increasing number of commuters during the festive season.

The Union minister complied with the request and decided to operate two special trains, he said.

The 14-coach special will run from Guwahati to Aizawl on December 22 and 24 and will return to Guwahati from Aizawl on December 23 and 25, respectively, he said.

He said the special arrangement will benefit commuters intending to return to their villages for Christmas and the New Year.

Vanlalvena said that residents of Mizoram and Manipur, who live in Delhi and other metropolitan cities and did not get tickets for direct trains to Aizawl, can now book train tickets to Guwahati to travel to Mizoram on the special trains on these dates.

Mizoram has become an important transit point for Kuki-Zo people of Manipur to travel to other parts of the country or return to their villages after ethnic violence in the state forced them to avoid travelling to Imphal. PTI CORR ACD