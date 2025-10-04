Two habitual offenders held with 1.5 kg heroin in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 4 (PTI) The Delhi Police has arrested two alleged drug suppliers and recovered over 1.5 kg of heroin, valued at several crores of rupees in the international market, an official said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Inzamam-Ul-Haq (25) and Sahidul alias Babu Khan, both residents of Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi, they said.

DCP (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said acting on an input received on September 29, police laid a trap near Swaroop Nagar Extension and Bhalswa Dairy and caught Haq when he came on a motorcycle to deliver a consignment of drugs, police said.

A total of 1.259 kg of heroin was recovered from his possession, following which a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act was registered at the Crime Branch police station.

During interrogation, Haq disclosed that he worked closely with a supplier, Babu Khan, who was operating from Jahangirpuri and had been active in drug distribution across the northwest Delhi region, police said.

Khan, described as a desperate and habitual offender, has a long history of criminal cases, including attempted murder, robbery, offences under the Arms Act, Excise Act and NDPS Act, officials said. He had recently come out on bail in a narcotics case and resumed peddling, they added.

Following the first arrest, the police launched a technical surveillance operation and tracked Khan's movements. He was subsequently apprehended by another Anti Narcotics Task Force team when he was on his way to deliver a large quantity of heroin to a client, police said.

Haq, who previously sold illicit liquor, turned to drug trafficking to earn more profits, while Khan, a native of West Bengal's Medinipur district and a listed bad character of Jahangirpuri, was allegedly one of the key suppliers in the area, according to police.

Further investigation is underway to trace their suppliers and other associates involved in the racket, police added.