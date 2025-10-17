Two habitual snatchers held in Delhi; one accused wanted in over 70 cases

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Two snatchers, including one linked to over 70 criminal cases, were arrested following a brief chase for a series of robberies across Delhi, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off about their movement in the Karol Bagh area on Thursday, a police team laid a trap near Mata Sundari College, apprehending the accused Sameer alias Kamran, a resident of Bhajanpura, and Sameer, a resident of Karawal Nagar, he said.

Police said the duo was carrying a lady's purse, arousing suspicion. When questioned, they attempted to flee but were nabbed after a brief chase.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Kamran is a habitual offender involved in over 70 criminal cases, including snatching, robbery, and arson, they said.

He is also wanted in a case registered at Jafrabad police station, for allegedly setting a shop on fire and later distributing pamphlets demanding Rs 1 crore from the owner, they added.

The second accused, Sameer, was reportedly lured into the gang by Kamran.

According to police, he came from a financially weak background and needed money for his sister's wedding. Kamran allegedly offered him Rs 2,000 per day for assisting in snatching activities.

The two carried out snatchings while riding a motorcycle. They concealed the vehicle's number plate and always wore helmets to avoid identification. A case was registered earlier at the IP Estate police station for one of their crimes.

Several stolen items, including handbags and mobile phones, have been recovered from their possession, and further investigation is underway to trace other associates and the motorcycle used in the offences, police added. PTI SSJ ANM PRK