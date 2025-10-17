Two habitual snatchers held in Delhi, one of them was wanted in over 70 cases

New Delhi, Oct 17 (PTI) Two snatchers, including one linked to over 70 criminal cases, were arrested following a brief chase for a series of robberies across Delhi, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off about their movement in the Karol Bagh area on Thursday, a police team laid a trap near Mata Sundari College, apprehending Sameer alias Kamran (27) and Sameer (22), he said.

Police recovered 20 mobile phones from Kamran’s possession and two from his associate, along with a motorcycle used in the crimes. Of the 22 phones -- three were confirmed as those that were snatched, one as stolen, and three listed as lost property after verification.

Police said the duo was carrying a lady's purse, arousing suspicion. When questioned, they attempted to flee but were nabbed after a brief chase.

According to police, Kamran is a habitual offender involved in 70 cases of snatching, robbery, theft, extortion and arson. He was recently released from jail in January but soon got back to .

He is also wanted in a case in Jafrabad involving arson and attempted extortion of Rs 1 crore, where he allegedly set fire to a shop and later issued threats to the owner, police said.

His accomplice, Sameer, reportedly joined him as he needed the money. He was paid Rs 2,000 per day for helping in the snatching activities, police said.

The duo operated mostly in central and north Delhi, concealing their motorcycle number plate and wearing helmets to avoid identification, officials added.

The arrests followed an investigation into a snatching case reported on Wednesday near Salimgarh Flyover, where two men on a motorcycle had snatched a mobile phone from a commuter and fled.

Police analysed CCTV footage from multiple areas, including IP Estate, Paharganj and Sadar Bazar to trace the suspects.

The accused have confessed to several snatchings across Delhi, and efforts are underway to trace other associates, link additional cases, and identify victims, police said.

A case was registered earlier at the IP Estate police station for one of their crimes.