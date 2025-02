Imphal, Feb 12 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants left two hand grenades near the residence of former MLA Bijoy Koijam in Imphal West district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Family members discovered one grenade lying on the ground near the gate and informed the police.

During a search of the area, the police found another one.

Police said that the grenades were later taken to a safe place at a dumping site at Lango and detonated.

Police registered a case in this connection. PTI COR NN