Two hawkers acquitted in 2015 case of abusing civic staff for want of evidence

Thane, Mar 11 (PTI) Two hawkers were acquitted by a court in a 10-year-old case of abusing a woman corporator during an anti-encroachment drive in Thane city on the benefit of doubts, noting that the prosecution has failed to prove charges.

Additional sessions court judge AS Bhagwat stated that the prosecution has failed to prove charges against Khemchand Nihalchand Nainani and Tulsi Kukumal Sewkani beyond a reasonable doubt.

A copy of the March 7 order was made available on Monday.

The incident occurred on April 18, 2015, when a team from Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) was conducting a drive to evict illegal hawkers in the Station Road area.

The woman corporator was a co-opted member of the Naupda ward of the TMC who was authorised to remove encroachments.

According to the complainant, Nainani and Sewkani abused the corporator and prevented the civic team from removing encroachments.

An FIR was registered against the hawker duo under sections 353 (Assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (Intentional Insult to Provoke Breach of Peace) of the Indian Penal Code.

A chargesheet was filed and the trial began in June 2022. The prosecution produced five witnesses. PTI COR NSK