Two hearing and speech impaired persons held for killing another with hammer

Mumbai, Aug 5 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly murdering a man, stuffing the body in a trolley bag and carting it to Dadar railway station for disposal, a police official said on Monday.

The accused and victim are speech and hearing impaired and knew each other, the official said, adding the crime was detected in four hours.

"The incident came to light when a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable noticed a man with the big trolley bag on platform no 11. He was taken into custody on suspicion and the body was found after the bag was searched. A probe found the body was of Arshad Ali Sadique Ali Shaikh (30), a resident of Kalina in Santacruz," he said.

"He was bludgeoned to death with a hammer. Since the murder took place in Pydhonie, the case has been transferred there," the Dadar railway police official said.

The man detained at Dadar station was Jay Pravin Chawda, while co-accused Shivjeet Surendra Singh was held from Ulhasnagar in neighbouring Thane, he said.

The cause of the murder is yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding police were facing difficulties since the accused are speech and hearing impaired. PTI DC BNM