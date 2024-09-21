Two hearing, speech-impaired children reported missing from govt-run home in Thane district

Thane, Sep 21 (PTI) Two hearing and speech-impaired children have been reported missing from a government-run children's home in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The children, aged 14 and 17, went missing from the establishment in Ulhasnagar on Thursday morning, an official said.

The duo have been inmated at the children's home in March 2023. They fled the facility around 6.30 am, taking the mobile phone of a security guard with them, he said.

A case under section 37 (2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita has been registered against unidentified persons based on the complaint by the caretaker, the official said. PTI COR ARU