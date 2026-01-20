Two held, 106 kg of ganja seized in Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Jan 20 (PTI) Police said on Tuesday that they had arrested two persons and seized over 106 kg of cannabis (ganja) during a vehicle inspection in Dakshina Kannada district.

Acting on specific intelligence, a police team intercepted a car and a goods vehicle and conducted a search, leading to the recovery of 73 bundles of cannabis weighing approximately 106.06 kg.

The contraband, consisting of leaves, flowers and seeds, was packed in plastic covers. The total value of the seized consignment has been estimated at Rs 53.03 lakh, police said.

The arrested persons were identified as Rafiq P (37) and Abdul Sadiq (37), both residents of Charmadi village in Belthangady taluk.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that the cannabis was being transported for sale in Kerala and Mangaluru.

Police also seized the vehicles allegedly used for transportation and two mobile phones from the accused.

A team led by the Puttur rural Police sub-inspector carried out the interception.

The search was conducted after officers grew suspicious of the drivers’ behaviour during a routine inspection.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and further investigation is underway. PTI COR GMS SSK