Two held after encounter for recent firing incidents in Delhi; Bishnoi gang link suspected

New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Thursday said they have caught two bike-borne shooter, allegedly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, for their role in two recent firing incidents in the national capital.

Police said the accused had opened fire at two locations on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The accused, identified as Deepak and a minor, were nabbed after a brief encounter in north Delhi.

According to the police, the anti-narcotics team of north Delhi received a tip-off about the presence of the duo near Hiranki Mor and laid a trap. When the team tried to intercept them, the accused allegedly opened fire, prompting retaliatory firing.

Deepak sustained a bullet injury in his leg during the exchange of fire and taken to a nearby hospital, while his associate was apprehended on the spot. Two pistols and live cartridges were seized from them, the police said.

A constable escaped unhurt after a bullet hit his bulletproof jacket.

Police said the two were in contacts with foreign-based handlers, including Randeep Malik, a close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The minor was allegedly promised Rs 2 lakh for carrying out the shooting, out of which Rs 47,000 credited to his mother's bank account.

The duo were involved in a recent firing incidents in a gym in outer Delhi and an attack on a businessman in east Delhi's Vinod Nagar, where shots were fired to demand extortion money, the police said. PTI BM SSJ AKY AKY