Two held after video shows group of youths beating up two others inside Greater Noida house

Noida, Nov 6 (PTI) Two persons were arrested after a video clip showing a group of youths thrashing two others with sticks inside a house in Greater Noida went viral on Thursday.

According to officials, the incident took place in Lakhnavali village, during an altercation between neighbours over alleged abusive language.

"In connection with the viral video, two youths were arrested on Thursday," a police spokesperson said.

The eight-second video clip shows a group of youths, wielding sticks, beating up two others lying on the floor of a house. The victims are heard pleading for mercy.

Police said Shyamveer and his associates allegedly barged into the house of Tejan Nagar for the attack. The two victims apparently sustained injuries in the assault.

An investigation is underway, police said.