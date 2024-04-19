Two held at Mumbai airport with MDMA worth Rs 4.62 cr

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) Two persons were arrested at Mumbai international airport allegedly with 2.314 kilograms of MDMA drug worth Rs 4.62 crore, a Customs department official said on Friday.

Based on specific information, the officials of APSC Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone III intercepted the drug, which was in the form coloured pills concealed in two cloth organisers, he added.

"A controlled delivery operation led to the arrest of an Indian and a foreign national," the official added. PTI DC BNM