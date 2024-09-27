Two held at Prayagraj railway station for smuggling turtles

Prayagraj, Sep 27 (PTI) Two people were arrested at Prayagraj Junction railway station for allegedly smuggling 10 turtles, officials said Friday.

Superintendent of Police (GRP) Abhishek Yadav said railway police personnel were patrolling platform number four on Thursday when they noticed two suspicious individuals.

Upon inspection, the officers found the turtles in their two bags, he said.

The accused were identified as Guddu Kanjdar and Akash Kanjdar, both residents of Amethi. They were arrested and handed over to Forest Officers, Yadav added.

Regional Forest Officer Kapildev said during interrogation, the accused revealed they were given the turtles by an individual in Sultanpur, with instructions to deliver them to Bhagalpur in Bihar.

"In return for this task, they were promised Rs 1,500 each," he added.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Arvind Yadav said the turtles belong to the Indian softshell species, listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, and are typically found in clean water bodies.

"After presenting the turtles as evidence in court, they will be released into clean water bodies in Prayagraj," he said.

Yadav said legal action has been initiated against the accused under relevant sections of wildlife crime laws. PTI RAJ KIS NB NB