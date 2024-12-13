Two held by DRI with 12 kg gold worth Rs 9.6 cr hidden in 'DJ lights'

Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Two persons were arrested by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) for allegedly concealing 12 kilograms of gold worth Rs 9.6 crore in 'DJ lights' (high power illumination used at events), an official said on Friday.

Advertisment

The two were held by the DRI's Mumbai Zonal Unit on a tip off that gold would be smuggled in this manner through the air cargo complex, he said.

"We first found 3 kilograms of gold in DJ lights. On further checking, a total of 12 kilograms of gold worth Rs 9.6 crore was seized. We found 68 such lights with cavities to facilitate smuggling. We suspect a huge quantity of gold has been smuggled by the accused in the past. Probe into the racket is underway," the official said. PTI DC BNM