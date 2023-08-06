Two held for 12 cases of house-breaking, theft in Navi Mumbai

Thane, Aug 6 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested in connection with 12 cases of house-breaking and theft in Navi Mumbai, police said on Sunday.

The police nabbed the accused who were fleeing to West Bengal and recovered stolen valuables, including gold jewellery, worth Rs 12.16 lakh from them, an official said.

The Navi Mumbai police with the help of the railway police nabbed the duo at Wardha station while they were travelling by Geetanjali Express on July 21, he said.

Haider Anarul Sheikh and Yusuf Noor Islam Sheikh have cases registered against them at CBD, Turbhe, Koparkhairne, Panvel town, NRI Sagri, Rabale, Rabale MIDC, and Wadala railway police stations, the official said.

The duo were wanted in connection with 12 cases of house-breaking and theft, he added. PTI COR ARU