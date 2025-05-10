Two held for abducting brothers in Delhi to extort money, pressure family over property dispute

New Delhi, May 10 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly abducting two brothers to extort money and pressure their mother to vacate a disputed property in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar, police said on Saturday.

The accused -- 30-year-old Rahul and 23-year-old Ravi alias Kalu -- who have been at large for a year, were arrested from Moti Bagh on Wednesday based on a tip-off, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Crime Branch) Aditya Gautam said.

The kidnapping took place on June 20 last year in Madhu Vihar. The two brothers, aged 22 and 17, were abducted from their home and taken to Panipat in Haryana, police said.

The abduction was allegedly carried out at the behest of Rajinder alias Doctor, a known land grabber and neighbour of the complainant.

Rajinder was arrested earlier, while Rahul and Ravi had been absconding and were declared proclaimed offenders by the court, they added.

"Rahul and Ravi, along with a third accomplice, confined the victims and demanded that their mother vacate a disputed property in Panchsheel Colony, Uttam Nagar. They also demanded money for the release of the victims," the DCP said.

Rahul, a graduate from Panipat, moved to Delhi in 2016 and started working as a property dealer in Uttam Nagar. He has two previous cases registered against him at Dabri police station, police said.

Ravi, a native of Mahendragarh in Haryana, completed his Class 12 before moving to Delhi in 2024. He began living with co-accused Rajinder and has one prior case registered in Dadri, Haryana, they added.

Further investigation is underway. PTI SSJ OZ OZ