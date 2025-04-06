Two held for abetting cousin's suicide in Pune

Pune, Apr 6 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of their 20-year-old cousin in the Pimpri Chinchwad suburb of Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Sunday.

Tejas Bajirao Sonagare, an employee of a corporate firm, allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the sixth floor of a building in the Hinjewadi area on February 12, an official said.

He said Sonagare had shared a video on social media before his death, in which he accused his two cousins of causing him to take the extreme step.

The official said, "Sonagare was an office boy in a corporate company. In the video, Sonagare alleged that his cousins harassed him by asking him about his salary." Following a probe, the police have arrested Nilesh Sanjay Punde (25) and his brother Mangesh (23) under section sections 108 (abetment of suicide) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said, adding that the duo were remanded in police custody till Monday. PTI COR ARU