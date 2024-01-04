Two held for assaulting duo over refusal to give money for liquor

Thane, Jan 4 (PTI) Police have arrested two men in their twenties for assaulting two persons with iron rods for refusing to give money to them, an official said on Thursday.

The accused, Amar Balwan Dhariwal (21) and Aziz Anees Sayyed (23), who are residents of Bhiwandi, were held for the incident that occurred in the wee hours of January 1, he said.

The victim, Aniket Ajay Bigania (23) and his friends Sahil and Sachin Yadav, were on their way home around 3 am when the accused waylaid them at Indira Nagar in Wagle Estate area, and demanded money for liquor, Thane police's spokesperson inspector Shekhar Bagde said.

When the victims refused to give money, the accused duo attacked Bigania and Sachin Yadav with iron rods causing severe injuries to them, he said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victims, an offence was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 307 (attempt to murder), 341 (wrongful restraint), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation) at Sri Nagar police station. PTI COR NP