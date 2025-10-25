Two held for assaulting family during Kali Puja idol immersion

Kolkata, Oct 25 (PTI) Two persons were arrested for allegedly assaulting a family during the immersion of a Kali Puja idol in the southern part of the city's Tollygunge area, police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed at the Tollygunge police station, the alleged incident took place around 11 pm on Friday while members of a local family protested against the bursting of firecrackers near their home during the immersion procession, an officer said.

"The family in their complaint alleged that, in response to their objections, they were physically attacked, harassed, and threatened. They also mentioned that one female member of the family has reportedly been sexually assaulted," he said.

The complainants alleged that some of the attackers used bamboo sticks and rods, he said.

Acting on the complaint, Tollygunge police launched an investigation, and two individuals were arrested. PTI SCH RG